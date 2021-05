Is that a Supra?! Yes, it really is! Pro-Line is proud to introduce the car culture phenomenon 1995 Toyota Supra clear body to the no prep drag racing scene. All the iconic rounded shapes of the full-size car have faithfully recreated in 1/10 scale size and tuned specifically for drag racing. Pro-Line even includes separate headlight buckets to accurately replicate the 3-dimensional depth of the 1995 Supra headlights. The body features a unique tuner-style raised rear wing that is lifted by the included molded black plastic wing struts to complete the iconic Supra styling. Or you can 3D print your own OEM style Supra Spoiler using the design file provided by Pro-Line at the link below. Get your own 1995 Toyota Supra Clear Body for Drag Racing today!