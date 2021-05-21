Morning Blend

Model. TV personality. Actor. Entrepreneur. Over the span of her 20-year career Molly Sims has worn many hats. But with the release of her new podcast Lipstick On the Rim, Sims is putting on yet another. And, according to the model, it fits like a dream. “After a long journey of trying to figure it out, I started to have a clean perspective on what I wanted to do for the next five years,” says Sims to TZR. “My love of beauty and wellness is very real and has been a part of my life for 20-plus years. I’ve always tried things, connected people, been a guinea pig. I can talk about a lipstick for, you know, 20 minutes.”