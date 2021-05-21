Morning Blend

Fashion Nova doesn't just seek to change the world of fashion. It also wants to influence the world of social changes and interaction. Saturday, March 13, 2021, the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, reverberated around the world. A year prior, Breonna Taylor had been sleeping in her bed when a police raid on the wrong home turned deadly, leaving Breonna dead while her boyfriend was put under a microscope for defending himself against the police officers. The story would unfold over time, furthering a massive divide between police and the people they're sworn to protest. While Breonna Taylor's name will likely never be forgotten, her name was added to a list that grows increasingly long every day.