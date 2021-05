In this day and age of college basketball, it can be hard to keep track of which playmakers are suiting up for which team as athletes transfer left and right. The new Texas men’s basketball coaching staff under head coach Chris Beard knows they must adapt to the game’s current recruiting reality. With record numbers of athletes in the transfer portal this offseason and the NCAA’s new transfer rules allowing any athlete to switch teams once without having to sit out a season or apply for immediate eligibility, gone are the days of relying on traditional high school recruiting.