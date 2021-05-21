Ex-daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO says he will flip on Trump

The former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer says the CFO will flip on former President Trump amid a criminal investigation into his taxes.

In an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Jennifer Weisselberg predicted that her former father-in-law, Allen Weisselberg , would flip on Trump when directly asked.

Allen Weisselberg has overseen the organization’s finances for more than 40 years. CNN reported Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been investigating his personal taxes in a criminal capacity for months.

“Would Allen Weisselberg flip on Trump?” Burnett asked Jennifer Weisselberg during the interview.

“Yes,” Jennifer Weisselberg responded.

James’s office has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019 over its finances. Her office is working with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s office to investigate whether the organization inflated the value of its properties to lenders and insurers and if it paid an appropriate amount of taxes.

James’s office revealed on Tuesday that the probe is “no longer purely civil in nature.”

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time,” a spokesperson for James said.

Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Allen Weisselberg's son Barry Weisselberg until 2018, has been cooperating in the investigation. Investigators reportedly took possession of three boxes of documents and a laptop from her last month.

When asked why she is cooperating, Jennifer Weisselberg told Burnett it was about revealing the truth.

“I have no motivation, I get nothing out of this, but I think the truth matters,” she said. “And I think it’s so horrifying to think that Donald Trump could be president again knowing that I know.”