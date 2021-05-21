Everything we learned from BTS’ ‘Butter’ press conference

It’s time to groove to K-pop sensation BTS’s latest English track Butter. As the much-awaited music video starring the septet is finally out. Well, after 2020’s Dynamite, the boy band’s latest song is uber-cool. RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, Jung Kook, and Jimin perform to the melody in quite a smooth way like butter that we bet the ARMY will be in awe. Having said that, as always the style quotient of each member in the track is also high and all look super fashionable. In a nutshell, we love this BUTTER. BTS Drops ‘Butter’ Single: Netizens Shares Their Excitement, Call The Music Video Awesome and Insanely Beautiful.