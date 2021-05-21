newsbreak-logo
Pontefract pub closed in December celebrates delayed Christmas

BBC
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff and customers at a West Yorkshire pub are marking reopening by celebrating Christmas five months late. The Green Dragon in Pontefract put up decorations in December, but tier 3 rules forced the venue to remain closed, with tinsel left on the walls. The pub did not reopen at the...

