The Nordic Pavilion, What We Share, speculates on cohabitation at the Venice Architecture Biennale
The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is in full swing after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit this time around, that storied lagoon-bound archipelago is not bursting at the seams with masses of tourists. Perhaps this less frenzied environment, more akin to a Ruskinian foray than the usual cruise line entrepot, is the proper setting to appreciate the Nordic Pavillion’s exhibition What We Share. A model for cohousing, which, in its optimistic outlook speculates as to the benefits of meaningful cohabitation.www.archpaper.com