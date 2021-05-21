newsbreak-logo
Shawe Celebrating Past Baseball Teams Saturday

By Price of Peace Schools Release
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMessage From Prince of Peace Schools President Philip Kahn:. Come and join Shawe for a celebration of Two great Shawe Baseball teams this Saturday. The 1970 team the first Shawe sectional champions along with the stellar 2001 team that went 30-5 and were Sectional and Regional champions. Honoring the teams at 11 am prior to the Shawe baseball game. Everyone is welcome to attend and the booster club is having a cookout as well. Also family, friends and classmates welcome to the get together at 7 pm with music behind Shawe Saturday night. Come and celebrate!

