Shawe Celebrating Past Baseball Teams Saturday
Message From Prince of Peace Schools President Philip Kahn:. Come and join Shawe for a celebration of Two great Shawe Baseball teams this Saturday. The 1970 team the first Shawe sectional champions along with the stellar 2001 team that went 30-5 and were Sectional and Regional champions. Honoring the teams at 11 am prior to the Shawe baseball game. Everyone is welcome to attend and the booster club is having a cookout as well. Also family, friends and classmates welcome to the get together at 7 pm with music behind Shawe Saturday night. Come and celebrate!