Shawe Celebrating Past Baseball Teams Saturday

The Carroll County Panthers Baseball Team put on a clinic against Eminence on Tuesday, the game ended 13-1 in only five innings. Carroll decided to get the bats rolling early. In the first inning they tallied 5 runs. Luke Statley singled on a line drive to center field that ended up bringing Andrew Shaw and David Smith to plate. In the next at bat, Landon Isaacs hits a sacrifice fly to score Statley. Dhane Montgomery was then walked, stole second, then third and scored after a ground ball tumbled to right field, hit by Jaxon Hewitt. Aden Stephensen singled on a line drive to center field that scored Braden Stephenson, who was on second taking the total runs for the innings to five.