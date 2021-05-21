Knockout City review: "You should start downloading right now"

We’ve been quite taken with lots of projects from developer Tepes Ovidiu aka Crevasse, like Not Chess, The Longest Drift, Cessabit, and plenty more. One thing you can always be sure of with a game or app from Crevasse is that it will be an extremely well-designed and polished user experience. This seems to ring especially true with their latest upcoming project Memory Stamps, which sort of straddles the line between being a game, being a memory training app, and being a just plain relaxing little thing to occupy your time with. The gist is that you’ll be presented with a stamp split up into a bunch of different sections, and in each of those sections will be an illustration of some type. Then several of the sections will disappear and it’ll be your job to remember which illustration was in each of the missing sections so you can piece things back together to how they were originally. It’s one of those things that’s probably more easily understood by watching the trailer.