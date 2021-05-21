Knockout City review: "You should start downloading right now"
You should start downloading Knockout City right now if you're reading this at launch. Yes, I'll go into more detail about what I did and didn't like about my time with the dodgeball combat game, but EA and developer Velan Studios have made my basic job of recommending whether you should give Knockout City a go absurdly easy; they're offering a 10-day free trial across all platforms, complete with cross-play and coinciding with the game's release date, which should honestly be the new industry standard for online multiplayer games. The question is whether this unique take on multiplayer combat will stick around on your console or PC once you have to pay to play.www.gamesradar.com