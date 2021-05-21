This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.21.21

• We’re expecting patchy fog before 8 a.m. today, but otherwise mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature near 74 degrees and a calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 53. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and a high near 78. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.