MOBERLY — A Moberly woman is accused of felony drug charges following her arrest at a Randolph County Bar. On April 10, an off-duty Randolph County deputy observed Alexa Sky Ray, 30, at the bar of a local establishment, according to the probable cause statement. Ray was known to have a possible active warrant out of Randolph County. Another deputy was called in to observe and question her. The active warrant in question is for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation with a $25,000 cash-only bond. Ray was taken to the Randolph County Jail.