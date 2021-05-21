newsbreak-logo
Newport News, VA

Business calendar: Learn, grow, engage at these events

Daily Press
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetworking During COVID, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting Susan Long-Molnar of Managing Communications for its Chamber Education Series event. Learn how to rethink, plan and create for both virtual and hybrid networking. Learn how to create digital business stories and recreate marketing messages. Free. Register at HRChamber.com.

Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Newport News, VApilotonline.com

Newport News wants to connect you with your missing money

Newport News is connecting people with their missing money. City treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event. It’s the first such event in Newport News. “This event is free,...
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

The Power List | Emeritus 2021

All the people on this emeritus list are still engaged, but their tenure in our community is not only implicit, it’s a valuable ongoing contribution. Vinod Agarwal, director of ODU’s Economic Forecasting Project. G. Robert Aston Jr., executive chairman of TowneBank. Charles Barker, president and CEO of Charles Barker Automotive.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Beach, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Nonprofit and other Grant Applications Now Open

In March, Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an additional $12.4 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership to continue providing resources and assistance to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Of that, $6 million was designated to United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide grants to assist nonprofits with operational costs and expenses in the wake of the pandemic. Applications are due by Friday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible applicants must: Be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) located in or serving the City of Virginia Beach Be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture Division of Consumer Affairs Be able to submit an IRS Form 990 or 990EZ from within the last two (2) years Have a board of directors with a minimum of five (5) members that meets at least four (4) times per year and has direct local control of finances Not be controlled in whole or in part by a church or sectarian society Comply with local, state and national legal requirements related to nondiscrimination Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19 Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, other operational costs or program expenses. To learn more about eligibility or application requirements or to apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “nonprofit organization” on the first step of the form. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is a collaboration that includes United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads. Since launching on November 17, VBrelief.org has received over 65,000 views and 7,600 requests for assistance. Visit VBrelief.org to learn more.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power of capital | Brian Skinner, president and CEO of Towne Financial Services Group

Despite a global pandemic and bottomed-out interest rates, TowneBank was still able to claim some victories in 2020. Much of that was due to its success in the financial institution’s non-bank divisions under the leadership of Brian Skinner. “TowneBank has always had significantly more non-interest income relative to our peer banks, and so it’s always been a historically bright spot for us,” ...
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Locals’ Guide to Getting Outdoors in Virginia Beach

While our beaches might be Virginia Beach’s most renowned draw, they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great outdoors. From the windswept sand dunes of Sandbridge to the moss-adorned bald cypress trees of the historic First Landing State Park, there is no shortage of scenes to experience and adventures to be had. While the diversity of outdoor experiences can certainly make it hard to know where to start, we are here to break it down with a Locals’ Guide to the Great Outdoors in Virginia Beach.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Purchase of Pittsburgh-area family business paves Groundworks' path to Northeast

Baker’s Waterproofing, a family business operating in the Pittsburgh-area for almost 50 years, has been acquired by Groundworks Companies, marking the 19th such deal for the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based foundation services company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal, completed on May 14, was announced on Monday. Baker’s Waterproofing, based...
Virginia Beach, VAWTKR

A family craft demonstration from VB library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is quickly approaching which means parents will be looking for fun activities to keep the kids busy! Lennis Sullivan from Virginia Beach Public Library shows us how to make button bouquets that are perfect for spring and summer. For more information visit www.vbgov.com.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

COVID-19’s Impact On The Hampton Roads Lodging Market

The Hampton Roads economy has long been supported by the federal government, the military, the aerospace industry, and the transportation and healthcare sectors. Lodging demand is also generated by tourism to the beaches and SMERFE-related transient and group travel. The market dynamics have evolved over the last decade with continued urbanization and growth in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach markets, where hotels consistently outperform those in other towns or submarkets within the MSA.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.