newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapman, KS

Rebuilding strength to live after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

CHAPMAN - For many years, George Fink ran a small successful Heating, Plumbing, and Air Conditioning repair business in Chapman. Those who know him would say he’s always busy doing something, and rarely sits still. George loved to play golf, and managed to get in at least several rounds a week. At home, he mowed three acres, tended a vegetable garden, and kept up with the general maintenance on his home and vehicles all on his own.

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Abilene, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Chapman, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Diagnosis#Cancer Surgery#Cancer Care#Cancer Pain#Air Conditioning#Ct#Krc#Stormont Vail#Krh#Home Health#The Emergency Department#Sports Medicine#Dpt#Psa#Muscle Strength#Emergency Surgery#Medication#Physical Therapist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related