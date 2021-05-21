Rebuilding strength to live after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

CHAPMAN - For many years, George Fink ran a small successful Heating, Plumbing, and Air Conditioning repair business in Chapman. Those who know him would say he’s always busy doing something, and rarely sits still. George loved to play golf, and managed to get in at least several rounds a week. At home, he mowed three acres, tended a vegetable garden, and kept up with the general maintenance on his home and vehicles all on his own.