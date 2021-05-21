Old Image Of Dog Gnawing Corpse Falsely Linked With Coronavirus Pandemic
An image collage is viral on social media, in which two images, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up garbage and the other of a dog pulling a body on the bank of the river, are put together. The image of the dog pulling the corpse is claimed to be of the bank of river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where dead bodies were found floating in the river amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.thelogicalindian.com