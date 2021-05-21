newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Old Image Of Dog Gnawing Corpse Falsely Linked With Coronavirus Pandemic

By Yusha Rahman
thelogicalindian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn image collage is viral on social media, in which two images, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up garbage and the other of a dog pulling a body on the bank of the river, are put together. The image of the dog pulling the corpse is claimed to be of the bank of river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where dead bodies were found floating in the river amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

thelogicalindian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#River Banks#Dead Bodies#Indian#Hindus#Whatsapp#Coronavirus Pandemic#Coronavirus Victims#Dead Body#Ritual Bathing#Garbage#Mahadevi Ganga#Photo#Hindu Pilgrims#River Ganges#Claim#River Ganga#Uttar Pradesh#Sand#Varanasi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RestaurantsDaily Beast

Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Destroyed American Bar Culture?

I’ve been a full-time bartender for the past 25 years, working my way through this business in everything from pool halls to the seven-time James Beard Award-nominated bar program I currently run today. I started my career in college, where I plied my trade in a rough-and-tumble bar across the...
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

New type of coronavirus originating in dogs found - study

A new type of coronavirus believed to have originated in dogs was detected among patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018, and may be the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans if it is confirmed as a pathogen, a study said. Researchers in the study, published in the...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Five suspected AZ vaccine-linked blood clots in NI

Northern Ireland has had five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. That is from a total of 550,000 people given the vaccine up to 28 April. The figure is in proportion to other suspected cases from across the UK including England (198); Scotland (18);...
Public Healthabnormalreturns.com

Coronavirus links: the limits of statistical power

A coronavirus pandemic linkfest is for now a weekly feature here on Abnormal Returns. Please stay safe and find a vaccination site near you. You can read last week’s edition here. Quote of the Day. "Confronting the limits of statistical power is frustrating, but maybe also liberating. If you’re someone...
Petsstaradvertiser.com

Scientists find new dog coronavirus in child

Scientists have discovered a new canine coronavirus in a child who was hospitalized with pneumonia in Malaysia in 2018. If the virus is confirmed to be a human pathogen, it would be the eighth coronavirus, and the first canine coronavirus, known to cause disease in humans. It is not yet...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

PM afraid of 'Indian variant' of coronavirus: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Days after the BJP alleged "Congress toolkit" referred to the new mutant of coronavirus as "Indian variant", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is afraid of "Indian variant" of COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Johnson warns of threat posed by coronavirus variants

The “lethal danger” posed by coronavirus variants could lead to a new wave of disease worse than that endured by the UK in January, Boris Johnson has warned. The Prime Minister stressed the need for caution and vigilance as lockdown eased, highlighting particular concern about the Indian variant which experts believe could be even more transmissible than the Kent strain which swept across the UK.
Public HealthVoice of America

Independent Panel Says Coronavirus Pandemic was ‘Preventable Disaster’

An independent panel released a report Wednesday saying the coronavirus pandemic was a “preventable disaster,” exacerbated by a slow and weak World Health Organization (WHO) and lack of global political leadership. The panel, formed to examine the cause of and response to the pandemic, said that while there had been...
Public Healthloopslu.com

India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force soldiers carry empty coffins for transporting bodies of people who died of COVID-19 outside government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at...
PetsIFLScience

Dog Coronavirus Could Explain Historic Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In Malaysia

From the beginning of the pandemic virologists have warned COVID-19 will not be the last coronavirus to trouble humanity. Now it seems likely one was the cause of an unexplained outbreak 3 years ago. The probable source of the disease should give pause to all those who advocated killing bats to keep the next plague at bay.
Durham, NCMedicineNet.com

New Coronavirus Jumped From Dog to Human

A new coronavirus that appears to have jumped from a dog to a child has been discovered from a case three years ago, but it's unclear what threat it may pose. This new canine-like coronavirus was found in a child in Malaysia in 2018. If it is confirmed as a human pathogen, it could be the eighth coronavirus known to cause disease in people.
WorldPosted by
Latin Times

Desperate To Resuscitate Coronavirus Infected Mother, Daughters Tried Mouth To Mouth Respiration

A video surfaced on Saturday, May 1 showcasing the desperation faced by the residents of India. As the number of COVID-19 cases keeps reaching record highs, the country’s health care infrastructure is seen buckling under pressure. The video of two sisters desperately trying mouth-to-mouth respiration to save their mother is just one of the many such instances being noted nationwide.
Public Healthtrtworld.com

Bodies of scores of suspected Covid victims 'dumped' in Indian river

More than 150 bodies, suspected to have been Covid-19 patients who died of the virus in India, have been found dumped in northern river Ganga, local media reported. The bodies, found by horrified residents, were floating in the river and some dumped on the banks in northern Bihar state, Times of India news website reported on Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The ‘double mutant’ coronavirus variant in India may be less scary than it might seem

The so-called “double mutant” variant first identified in India can sound frightening at first glance. But as more data are studied, some scientists say India’s catastrophic COVID-19 surge this spring has less to do with this variant and more to do with the government’s premature lifting of pandemic rules too quickly when only a tiny fraction of India’s population had been vaccinated.
WorldNaturalNews

German microbiologist calls coronavirus pandemic a “fake”

(Natural News) German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a fake. “The pandemic is a fake. It was based on a PCR test that was highly fallible. That means, dangerously inaccurate … giving false-positive data that unfortunately was taken as main diagnostic criteria,” Dr. Bhakdi told the New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman in a recent interview. “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.”
AnimalsNew York Post

Mystery surrounds mass death of elephants in India, lightning suspected

It is a tragedy of elephantine proportions. Indian forest officials have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of 18 wild Asian elephants Thursday, which locals suspect could have been caused by a massive lightning strike on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Heartbreaking viral Twitter photos and videos show the dead tuskers,...
Public Healthinvesting.com

COVID spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's COVID-19 outbreak has stabilised in parts of the country, a government official said, but deaths rose by 4,194 on Saturday and infections were spreading in rural areas where public health services are scarce and already overstretched. India reported more than 400,000 infections a day in early May...
Public HealthTelegraph

Three deaths in Scotland linked to 'adverse effects' of coronavirus vaccines

Health experts have sought to reassure the public about the safety of coronavirus vaccines after it emerged three deaths in Scotland had been linked to jabs. National Records of Scotland said on Wednesday that “adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines” had been recorded as the underlying cause of death in the trio of cases, amid fears more people are refusing doses due to fears of extreme side effects.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Pakistan deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Pakistan has deployed Sniffer dogs at the New Islamabad International Airport in a bid to identify COVID-19 infected passengers arriving from abroad. Last week, the clearance for the deployment of the dogs was given in a meeting to review enforcement of lockdown during the Eid...