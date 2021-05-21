Jodi Langellotti: It is time for Dover to unite and fund our schools

“Hate has no home in Dover” or “Love Lives in Dover” if you prefer. Does it though? Every year we seem to go through this vicious cycle during budget season. We approach the budget in departmental silos and regardless of the needs of a department, like the school, they are told to go back and fix it until they hit the right budget numbers. It becomes an us versus them scenario. Last year a city councilor gave the school board an F for effort with their budget presentation. This year a city councilor is sharing misleading information with concerned citizens stating that “the school district has never had as much money as it does now”. This is just inaccurate, and severely damaging to the reputation of our school administration and school board. The divisive us versus them mentality might work on paper and in soundbites, but in reality, what each department does is highly interrelated.