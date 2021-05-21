newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Once rain subsides, raise blade before mowing

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN – Once the current stretch of rainy days in Kansas slows, many homeowners will finally get their chance to mow the lawn. They’re likely to find that it’s a bit taller than normal. Kansas State University horticultural expert Ward Upham said it’s important to remember that you should not...

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Insects#Fertilizer#The Last Blade#Garden Plants#Rainy Days#Kansas State University#K State#Horticulture Newsletter#Lawn Fertilizers#Warmer Summer Weather#Normal#Slow Release Nitrogen#Fertilization#Stress#Homeowners#Quick Release#Time#Mid July#Energy Reserves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

State will help Kan. schools hammered by winter heating bills

In a typical February, the small Wabaunsee school district just west of Topeka pays a natural gas utility bill of about $4,300. This year its bill was more than $53,000. It’s not because classrooms were cranking up the heat. Wabaunsee is just one of hundreds of school districts in Kansas hit by an unprecedented spike in wholesale natural gas prices during February’s record-setting winter storm. Now the state is stepping in with $20 million in loans to help.
EnvironmentPosted by
Salina Post

This Day In Weather History: Tornado 'hat trick' for Codell

Weather History for Thursday, May 20, 2021, from the National Weather Service in Wichita. In 1957, an F4 tornado cut a track of near total devastation from Williamsburg through the Southeast suburbs of Kansas City. The track was 71 miles long and nearly one half mile wide. There 44 deaths and 531 injuries. Of these totals, seven deaths and 31 injuries occurred in Kansas where many homes were leveled. In Missouri, 37 were killed and 500 more were injured. Most injuries and fatalities were in the Southeast Kansas City suburbs of Ruskin Heights and Hickman Mills where F5 damage may have occurred to housing developments and to some of the 15 stores at a shopping center. It was the worst weather related disaster to date in Kansas City. The most bizarre incident involved a small house that was destroyed. All that remained was a small table with a fish bowl on top. Reportedly, the fish continued to swim, apparently unconcerned.
Kansas Stateeminetra.com

Active and rainy pattern persists, temperatures warming – Wichita, Kansas

Today is mostly cloudy with showers and showers. Highs will range from the late 1960s to the late 70s this afternoon. Those who live near the Oklahoma / Kansas border have some of the warmest temperatures. Some counties are still in flood warnings and warnings. Refrain from driving on flooded roads and take extra time to find another route. Tonight, another round of storms will form in the west. Generate large hail and watch out for isolated storms that are strong against strong winds. Flood concerns are rising as rainfall is likely to increase this week and the ground is already saturated with weekend storms.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.