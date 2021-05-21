newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Polk, LA

Community invited to participate in JRTC and Fort Polk Drive-Thru vaccination Event

Leesville Daily Leader
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT POLK, La. -- The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk invites the community to a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination Event on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the “Old Commissary”, bldg. 830, Colorado Avenue, Fort Polk, La. Those interested in volunteering for the COVID-19 vaccine are welcome – this is event is open to the public. Anyone 18 and older from the surrounding community can participate.

www.leesvilledailyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fort Polk, LA
Fort Polk, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrtc#Drive Thru#Vaccination#Community#Jrtc#Event#Colorado Avenue#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fort Polk, LAkalb.com

Fort Polk celebrating Nurses Week

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Nurses can describe as caring, empathetic, and attentive. May 6th through the 12th is National Nurses Week, but Fort Polk plans to extend their celebration an additional two days. “I’ve been a nurse for 11 years, and the entire time it’s been through the army.”...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Nurses honored at Fort Polk

Steven Maxwell and the crew head up to Natchitoches to check out one of the city’s most popular seafood restaurants!. A 21-year-old spent quite a bit of time in Alexandria getting back on her feet. Now she's back in Texas and is thanking our local healthcare workers for not giving up on her.
Leesville, LALeesville Daily Leader

1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment hosts tour for Civil Air Patrol cadets

Fueling a child with the fire and passion to learn about aviation can give them the chance to soar — literally and figuratively. That’s what happened when the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment hosted a tour for the Leesville squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and their family members April 27.
Fort Polk, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

Fort Polk leadership, guests break ground on North Fort car wash

The groundbreaking ceremony for the North Fort Car Wash took place April 29. Fort Polk leadership and distinguished guests attended the event, another quality of life initiative on the installation. The car wash is an Installation Management Command headquarters directed nonappropriated fund major construction project worth $4,100,000. The contract was...
Fort Polk, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, in cooperation with Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, vaccinated 905 Soldiers at the Soldier Readiness Processing site April 26, 27 and 28. Medical professionals from BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center and combat medics from across the installation joined forces to administer the vaccine to volunteers from every unit on post.
Leesville, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

DOTD announces lane closure on a section of Highway 171 in Leesville

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced an emergency lane closure on a section Highway 171 in Leesville. "The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (LADOTD), advises the public of an emergency lane closure on US 171, northbound, right hand lane, 1.1 miles south of its LA 8 (Texas Hwy.) intersection, in Leesville, Vernon Parish. The lane closure is for emergency catch basin repairs and will remain closed until repairs can be made. The left hand lane is still in use."
Fort Polk, LALeesville Daily Leader

Fort Polk celebrates courthouse dedication ceremony

On the morning of April 21, the Fort Polk Office of the Staff Judge Advocate named and dedicated the Fort Polk Courthouse after Sgt. Maj. Howard Metcalf. Metcalf served as the 8th Regimental Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps from Feb. 17, 1998, until his retirement in 2002. He passed away in November 2019 at the age of 72. The Fort Polk Courthouse Naming and Dedication ceremony was held in conjunction with Fort Polk’s 80th Anniversary and in the spirit of recognizing excellence within the ranks of the U.S. Army.
Fort Polk, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

Fort Polk celebrates Volunteer of Year

Members of the Fort Polk community gathered at the Warrior Center April 13 to celebrate the spirit of giving — of time, effort and heart — at the installation’s annual Volunteer of the Year Ceremony. Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, opened...
Fort Polk, LAkalb.com

Fort Polk fire results in the death of a child

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - Authorities at Fort Polk say a minor has died as a result of a residential fire. Fort Polk emergency services responded to the fire on Palmetto Terrace around 8:49 p.m. and extinguished the fire. During this time, a child was found dead at the scene....