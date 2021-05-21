newsbreak-logo
Alienware m15 R4 review: "A faster-than-fast, premium 1080p gaming laptop"

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 20 hours ago
The Alienware m15 R4 marks the point at which another big boy gaming laptop maker enters the fold. Given the change, and the fresh excitement that a new generation of the best graphics card and best CPUs for gaming brings, we're starting to see the effect it's having on the prebuilt markets, and specifically that of the best gaming laptops. While the reputation of Alienware gaming laptops precedes itself, in performance - and price tag - it's exciting to see what one offers when sporting a brand new RTX 3070 graphics card.

