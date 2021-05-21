Alienware m15 R4 review: "A faster-than-fast, premium 1080p gaming laptop"

Getting a Razer laptop deal is a sweet, sweet gaming tech purchase. And even though we are into another generation of gaming machines given the new releases from both Team Green and Team Red, a deal on the most recent generation is still worthy of your attention. And that's exactly what's on offer now: you can save up to $500 on Razer's 20-series range of Razer laptops. But that's not all - you can also save up to $75 on orders at the Razer Store if you spend a certain sum - see more on that below.