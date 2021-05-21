Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand looks back on career as retirement approaches

Terry Steinwand, director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department since 2006, announced on Monday, May 17, that he will retire effective July 31. A Garrison, N.D., native, Steinwand earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UND and first worked for the Game and Fish Department in 1976 as a seasonal aide at Spiritwood Lake north of Jamestown, N.D. He joined the department full-time in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries chief in 1989 and was first appointed as Game and Fish director Jan. 1, 2006, by then-Gov. John Hoeven, also serving under Govs. Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.