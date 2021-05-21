newsbreak-logo
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has two DLC packs coming later this year

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 22 hours ago
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's DLC offerings have been outlined by Nintendo. Earlier today on May 21, Nintendo published a complete schedule for the rollout of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Firstly, as you can see below, there's a Prototype Ancient Armor and Short Sword set available as a reward from next week on May 28 for everyone who purchases the Expansion Pass for the musuo spin-off game.

