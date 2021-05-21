Why is Army of the Dead blurry in some scenes? Don’t worry, it’s not your television

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie is hardly original, and yet, because of its cast and hardy sense of humor, it marginally succeeds as an action/horror roller coaster ride. Like many of Snyder's movies, Army of the Dead is far too long and far from flawless. The zombies aren't at all scary or interesting, and there's some iffy imagery. But though the movie employs the director's usual drab color palette, it does sometimes unexpectedly brighten up once the team arrives in Vegas. And while some camera movements and cutting can be jerky and disorienting, other sequences work quite well. In a shift from some of his earlier movies, Snyder even attempts to give his female characters a little power and a real voice.