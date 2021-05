On Thursday, May 13, COVID-19 vaccinations were authorized for youths aged 12 to 15 providing Marin County the go ahead to move forward with outreach for this new age group. Marin County Public Health is organizing the outreach effort for parents and guardians of the younger group, which amounts to about 14,000 residents. Public Health has set a goal to vaccinate at least half of the group within a week of receiving authorization. Existing mass vaccination sites will offer evening and weekend hours for newly eligible youths, and mobile vaccination units will be dispatched to select locations, including schools in lower-income communities.