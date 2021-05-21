Yankee heaven: Wawa will be built near White Castle, Portillo’s in Orlando

First came White Castle, and soon there will be a Portillo’s. Next year, the same part of Orlando will get a Wawa, another mainstay business from the North.

Construction is estimated to begin in the first quarter of next year at 7785 Palm Parkway on the new Wawa store, according to spokesman Lori Bruce. Wawa stores are usually 4,600 to 5,200 square feet and employ 30 to 40 people.

The first White Castle in Florida since the 1960s set a single-day sales record for the chain when it opened earlier this month in Unicorp National Developments’ Village at O-Town West near Walt Disney World.

Portillo’s is expected to start serving its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches in its first Orlando restaurant in the same development on June 15.

A brochure from Unicorp shows the Wawa store at Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway, close to both the White Castle and Portillo’s.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is also slated to move its corporate headquarters to a new building in the O-Town West project.

