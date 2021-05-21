newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Yankee heaven: Wawa will be built near White Castle, Portillo’s in Orlando

By Austin Fuller, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMv52_0a6mq50S00
A crowd gathers outside the then newly opened Wawa in Lady Lake on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Construction is estimated to begin in the first quarter of next year at 7785 Palm Parkway on a new Wawa store near Walt Disney World. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

First came White Castle, and soon there will be a Portillo’s. Next year, the same part of Orlando will get a Wawa, another mainstay business from the North.

Construction is estimated to begin in the first quarter of next year at 7785 Palm Parkway on the new Wawa store, according to spokesman Lori Bruce. Wawa stores are usually 4,600 to 5,200 square feet and employ 30 to 40 people.

The first White Castle in Florida since the 1960s set a single-day sales record for the chain when it opened earlier this month in Unicorp National Developments’ Village at O-Town West near Walt Disney World.

Portillo’s is expected to start serving its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches in its first Orlando restaurant in the same development on June 15.

A brochure from Unicorp shows the Wawa store at Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway, close to both the White Castle and Portillo’s.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is also slated to move its corporate headquarters to a new building in the O-Town West project.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
776
Followers
560
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#The White Castle#Food Drink#Walt Disney World#Square Feet#Orlando Sentinel First#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#O Town West#Wawa Stores#Palm Parkway#Italian Beef Sandwiches#Construction#July#Spokesman Lori Bruce#Visit Orlandosentinel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: A Room Tour of Orlando’s Best Value Resort

When it comes to picking accommodations for your Orlando vacay, there are a LOT of choices!. There are so many questions! Where should you stay? On property or off property? Which property — Disney or Universal? How much should you spend? What qualities are important to you when it comes to dining and location?
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and over 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. Airport officials began to note a shortage of workers in recent months as restaurants, stores and theme-park outlets began to reopen. The airport has more than ...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guests Flock to Universal as Mask Rules Relax

If you did not know, both Universal and Disney World have relaxed their mask rules for Guests, allowing them to remove masks while walking outdoors. Inside the Magic was able to see just how busy both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure were on the first day that the new relaxed protocols came into place.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Tower of Terror Takes Next Step in Returning to Normal Operations

As Disney World continues to modify protocols as they stay in line with the CDC recommendations and state/county guidelines, Guests visiting the Orlando theme parks are beginning to see a return to normal. For example, Guests no longer have to wear a face mask while outdoors and walking around the...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...