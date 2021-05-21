newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

The Child Tax Credit Has a Big Problem

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 22 hours ago

Rachel Bucchino

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTLdB_0a6mpC8V00

The bill indicates that only one parent can claim the child tax credit for any child if they share joint custody, according to Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Tax Policy Center.

The Child Tax Credit Has a Big Problem

The Biden administration announced Monday that the advance child tax credit payments would start to arrive on July 15 through December for families who are eligible.

Nearly 39 million families are expected to receive the monthly payment in July, the IRS said. The payments will arrive on the 15th of each month, and parents could get as much as $3,600 per eligible child, depending on age and their adjusted gross income.

Children between the ages of six and 17 are eligible for $3,000 each, and children under the age of six qualify for up to $3,600 each. That means eligible families can see monthly cash payments between $250 and $300 a month per child, while the rest of the relief can be claimed on their 2021 tax returns.

But what happens if parents share joint custody of a child?

More from The National Interest What Your Child Tax Credit Stimulus Check? Do This: File Your Taxes. A New Stimulus Check for Parents Launches July 15 (With One Big Feature)
Child Tax Credit: What If You Don't File Your Taxes?

For the first two rounds of stimulus payments, parents who shared joint custody of a child and weren’t married could each get a payment for the same child. President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation passed in March that sent out $1,400 stimulus payments, however, slashed that provision for the third round of direct relief.

The bill also indicates that only one parent can claim the child tax credit for any child if they share joint custody, according to Elaine Maag , a principal research associate at the Tax Policy Center.

Eligible recipients of the child tax credit include single parents with annual incomes up to $75,000, heads of households earning $112,500 and joint filers making up to $150,000 per year.

Biden’s rescue package also expanded the eligibility pool of dependents, allowing children from 18 to 24-years-old to qualify for some tax credit.

Dependents who are 18 can qualify for up to $500 each, and children between the ages of 19 and 24 who are enrolled in college for full-time instruction can also be eligible for $500 each.

Biden has also proposed an extension of the expanded child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan , a measure that could roughly halve child poverty, according to experts.

“While the American Rescue Plan provides for this vital tax relief to hard working families for this year, Congress must pass the American Families Plan to ensure that working families will be able to count on this relief for years to come,” Biden said in a statement.

But some congressional Democrats say this effort falls short of the needs of American families, as they have pressured the Biden administration to make them permanent.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Adjusted Gross Income#Tax Returns#The Child Tax Credit#The Tax Policy Center#The National Interest#Democrats#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#American Rescue Plan#American Families Plan#Eligible Child#Monthly Cash Payments#Payment#Stimulus Payments#Eligible Families#Dependents#Households#Annual Incomes#Single Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Philadelphia, PAphilasun.com

Mayor Kenney, Partners urge Philadelphians to claim the Child Tax Credit

Mayor Jim Kenney was joined by City officials and community leaders recently to urge Philadelphians to claim the Child Tax Credit passed as part of the American Rescue Plan and to call on federal lawmakers to make the changes permanent. The benefit, included for one year in the ARP, will provide payments of $250 or $300 per child monthly to eligible households, starting in July, but individuals must file their taxes to qualify. The credit is expected to provide a major boost for working and middle-class families and could lift an estimated 75,000 Philadelphians out of poverty.
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Biden’s tax math for $4 trillion runs into Congress scorekeepers

The Biden administration’s $4 trillion economic agenda is at risk of getting tangled up in the calculations of Congress’s budget scorekeepers. Where the Treasury Department sees improved tax collection generating $700 billion in new revenue over a decade to help pay for programs, the Congressional Budget Office’s guidelines and own estimates may result in the legislative agency projecting nowhere near that.
Income Taxmpacorn.com

Tax refunds on unemployment benefits

The Internal Revenue Service has begun issuing refunds to eligible taxpayers who paid taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation that the recently enacted American Rescue Plan later excluded from taxable income. The IRS identified over 10 million taxpayers who filed their tax returns before the American Rescue Plan of 2021 becoming...
Bloomington, INindianapublicmedia.org

Experts Disagree On Impact Of Expanded Child Tax Credit

The IRS will make direct payments July through December to parents through the expanded Child Tax Credit, but experts disagree how effective the program will be. The credit covers almost 88 percent of American children, meaning a majority of parents who filed income taxes this year will receive $300 a month for each child under age 6, and $250 for each child between 6 and 17. The second half of the credit will be applied to taxes next April.
Personal FinanceWGAL

Timeline for enhanced child tax credit payments

Families across the country will soon start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments. Starting July 15, eligible parents will receive $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 17. The payments will be on the 15th of each month through...
Income TaxCNET

If you make under $400k per year, you're probably getting a child tax credit check

Should you expect a child tax credit payment when the first checks go out July 15? If you and your family meets the eligibility requirements, you could. It's not just your qualifying dependents that the IRS looks at to determine if you are eligible, however. You also need to meet the income requirements to get up to $300 a month for each child under 6 years old (including babies born in 2021) and $250 per month for each kid between the ages of 6 and 17.
Personal FinanceNews Now Warsaw

Economists concerned about IRS’ Child Tax Credit

If you are a parent, you can expect some extra money beginning July 15, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rolls out an expanded tax break for millions of families known as the Child Tax Credit. Parents will get a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child for...
Presidential Electionfa-mag.com

Democrats Mull Weakening Biden Tax On Capital Gains For Estates

The Biden administration’s proposal to dramatically expand the inheritance tax bill for wealthy Americans is running into some headwinds with Democrats on Capitol Hill, showcasing nervousness about the scope and size of elements of the White House’s ambitious tax plans. President Joe Biden’s sweeping expansion of social spending programs would...