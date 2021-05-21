newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix + More

By Samantha Donsky
Decider
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official folks: the CDC announced this week that vaccinated people can be outside and indoors without masks! You know what that means: reunions galore! Hang out with your friends! Your family members! Go to a restaurant with your crew and top off the night by having drinks at a bar! Or better yet, invite the loved ones you missed over and host a weekend movie or tv night. You deserve to spend time with those the pandemic has kept you from seeing, and hanging out and watching shows and films with your friends seems like a great start to your return to normalcy. And whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. To make this weekend even more joyous and stress-free, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

decider.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Aimee Garcia
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Constance Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#New Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#Tv Series#Animated Films#Cdc#Stream Army#Amazon Prime Video#Stream Marvel#Abbey Road Studios#Starz#Hbo Max#M O D O K#Showtime#Netflix Family#Tv Night#Hulu Original#Series Premiere#Superheroes#Amazing Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosNews Channel Nebraska

Best films on Netflix right now

COVID-19 has changed the course of films forever. After the pandemic forced the closure of movie theaters across the country and around the world, audiences and studios turned to streaming platforms like Netflix and will continue to do so in the future. Of all the streaming services, Netflix reliably offers...
MoviesPopculture

One of Steven Seagal's Best Movies Just Hit Netflix

There are a ton of great movies coming to Netflix in May, and one of them just happens to be Steven Seagal's best movie ever. The streaming service just dropped Under Siege, an action thriller that stars Seagal as a former Navy SEAL who has to stop a team of mercenaries who've taken over a U.S. Navy battleship. The film co-stars Tommy Lee Jones as ex-CIA operative William Strannix, the leader of the terrorist group.
TV ShowsThe Independent

The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

H — aving established itself as a power-house of binge TV,Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies. But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?. To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s...
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best movie on Netflix ASAP

Pandemic movies are a guilty pleasure. Back in March 2020, Contagion trended on Netflix as people watched it for obvious reasons. But more than a year later, it’s clear our real-life pandemic experiences didn’t exactly match the high-octane intrigue of the Steven Soderbergh classic. But this 2019 movie, now streaming...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

7 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Normally, you’d expect a month full of nothing but blockbusters when looking at the movies hitting theaters and streaming services in June. While Netflix definitely has some explosive movies, with the likes of Liam Neeson heading things up, there’s quite a few titles outside of that box that deserve some attention. You can still get your fill of action and excitement from the seven movies we’re about to go voer, but June 2021 is mostly about personal struggles and bonding through extreme circumstances.
MoviesStuff.tv

15 of the best movies under 90 minutes – and where to stream them

No stomach for three hours of weeping hobbits? These films get the job done in half the time. We all love an epic movie now and again, but sometimes you just don’t want to sit through two and a half hours of tedious exposition, big robots punching each other or little people rambling through the countryside.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of the Dead (2021)

Starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Richard Cetrone, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Cassidy, Lyon Beckwith, Sarah Minnich, Richard Cetrone, Athena Perample, Chelsea Edmundson, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and V Nixie. SYNOPSIS:. Following...
TV ShowsA.V. Club

A look at how TV and film productions are faking big crowds these days

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the film and television industries to speed up their work in applying technological solutions to problems like how to safely, effectively model everything from large crowds to loogies. Using Ted Lasso as an example of how TV shows have managed to develop techniques in the former field, a video from Insider looks into new developments in the art of tricking viewers into thinking a handful of real or CGI people are actually hundreds or thousands.
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

6 must-watch movies for Mother’s Day

Racial diversity, or the lack thereof, in film has been a continuous conversation for decades. There is certainly a need to have a wide range of representation on screen to reflect the lives and stories of our culturally rich world. To acknowledge a wide range of film diversity, Stacker compiled...
MoviesCollider

Watch Zack Snyder Dissect the 'Army of the Dead' Trailer in New Featurette

In true Zack Snyder fashion, the filmmaker has participated in a trailer breakdown for his Netflix film Army of the Dead, revealing neat flesh-eating tidbits fans may have not known about. The Dave Bautista-led zombie flick promises to offer much more than just its all-star cast and shiny visuals. Unfortunately,...
MoviesJacksonville Journal Courier

15 new movies you can stream this month

Stacker scoured the additions to major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max to bring you 15 amazing movies to stream in May.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix teases plot details for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer steps into the director’s chair for his biggest film to date. He doesn’t just direct Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead, but Schweighöfer will also return as his character Dieter. The official synopsis states that Army of Thieves will follow “a mysterious woman...
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, HBO Max for May 2021

You can tell summer is nearly upon us, as this month, the streaming services are welcoming zombie flicks, thrillers, horror films and other pulse-pounding blockbusters in droves. ON NETFLIX. Starts May 14. The Woman in the Window. The voyeuristic ghost of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” is all over this highly...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Watch five clips from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

With a little over a week to go until Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix (and just a few hours short of the review embargo lifting), the streamer has released five clips from Zack Snyder’s zombie action thriller; check them out here…. ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following...