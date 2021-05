There are multiple events scheduled in Rockwall County, starting this weekend, designed to pay tribute to American veterans and to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday. • The Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club has scheduled its monthly “Walk The Bridge” event for 7 p.m. Saturday. The State Highway 66 bridge between Rowlett and Rockwall was dedicated in September 2020 as the “Heroes Bridge” and the club hosts a symbolic 22 mile walk once each month to draw attention to the approximately 22 veterans and first responders who take their own lives each and every day. Founded by the Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club, the Walk Across The Bridge movement began on Oct. 22, 2018, as the club gathered 11 walkers to cross the bridge. Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at www.walkthebridge.org.