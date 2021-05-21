Brace for a bitter rivalry when the Astros take on the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park
Grab a seat for an intense back-to-back rivalry when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26, 2021. To say there’s no love lost between the ‘Stros and the Dodgers is an understatement. Over the last five years, the two teams have developed an intense rivalry from the Astros’ Game 7 World Series clincher in 2017 to last summer’s bench-clearing brawl in an empty stadium.365thingsinhouston.com