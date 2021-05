ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — The COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on the St. Louis Area Food Bank. “We saw our numbers skyrocket, said St. Louis Area Food Bank President Meredith Knopp. “We’re talking about an almost 46 percent increase over what we were already doing in terms of distribution. So, it really put a lot of stress and strain on the system, especially when our logistics were disrupted, people didn’t have food to donate the grocery shelves. If you remember, this time last year, a lot of times were bare.”