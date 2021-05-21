newsbreak-logo
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police investigate deadly crash near on-ramp of Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 20 hours ago
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash early Friday.

Police said a crash involving two vehicles happened in the area of Kissimmee Park Road and the on-ramp of the Florida Turnpike just after 2 a.m. Friday.

One person died at the scene, police said.

Police said the southbound off-ramp of the Florida Turnpike and Kissimmee Park Road were closed due to the investigation.

They said the turnpike on-ramp from Old Canoe Creek Road is open with traffic congestion.

The traffic homicide investigations unit took over the investigation.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

