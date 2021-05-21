Bradford man pleads guilty to fleeing police, drug charges

Bradford man sentenced yesterday for allegations that he was manufacturing methamphetamine in a home where a child lived. 36 year old William T. Puskar was sentenced yesterday via video conference with Judge John Pavlok to one to two years on state prison with credit for 304 days served and to pay a lab user fee of $2,865. Puskar had pleaded guilty to the charges of manufacturing methamphetamine with a child present and risking catastrophe back in April. His attorney says it was his addiction to meth that was behind him being charged in several cases.