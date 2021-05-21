newsbreak-logo
Bradford man pleads guilty to fleeing police, drug charges

By RUTH BOGDAN r.bogdan@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 21 hours ago

SMETHPORT — A Bradford man pleaded guilty Thursday in McKean County Court to charges in three cases, including drug charges and allegations from police. Darryl M. Sherlock, 34, entered a guilty plea in one case to a charge of flight to avoid apprehension, in a second to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge, and in a third to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of a controlled substance and a summary charge.

