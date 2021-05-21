Gagon Family Medicine Further Promotes Mental Health in the Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry Management, LLC , a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced the acquisition of MindPath Care Centers. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share the same vision: to provide comprehensive and individualized outpatient mental health treatment services to the patients who need it most, and to expand patient access to evidence-based, high quality mental health care across the United States. The union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers dramatically expands and strengthens the reach of each organization, more than doubling the number of mental health care provider locations to 70+ offices and bringing the combined number of clinicians to more than 350. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services.