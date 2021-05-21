newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Gagon Family Medicine Further Promotes Mental Health in the Community

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning of May, it was announced that Gagon Family Medicine and Urgent Care planned to host a spaghetti dinner for the community that would benefit the USU Eastern Counseling & Wellness Center. Following this announcement, the practice furthered its efforts to promote mental health by dedicating its billboard,...

Knox County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

May is National Mental Health Month

Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives and to also celebrate recovery from mental illness. From May 1 to May 31, numerous mental health organizations and advocates share information on removing stigma, recognizing symptoms, and providing resources for treatment and management. Information is available year-round, but May is when the organizations push to make people aware of the help everyone can receive.
KidsUS News and World Report

Fixing the Children’s Mental Health Crisis: It Takes a Community

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an already bad situation worse, leaving experts racing toward solutions. Sobering statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness show that 1 in every 5 teens has or will develop a serious mental illness and that 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin in children by age 14. If left untreated, these disorders can wreak havoc on families and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation worse.
Advocacywhatsupmag.com

Dine For a Cause to Support Mental Health Services in Our Community

Dine For a Cause to Support Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation's Denim and Diamonds - Delightfully Deconstructed. Instead of one great night under the stars, we are bringing you a month-long celebration filled with great food from your favorite restaurants, an exciting online auction, raffles, and more unique ways to support mental health and addiction services in our community. Together, or “delightfully deconstructed,” it wouldn’t be Denim & Diamonds without you! Learn more at aamcdenimanddiamonds.org.
Alton, ILTelegraph

OSF Saint Anthony's offering community education and screenings for Mental Health Month

ALTON — May has been celebrated as Mental Health Awareness Month nation-wide for approximately 70 years, but at no time in recent memory has it seemed to be more top-of-mind. OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is calling on the community to recognize the importance of the mind-body connection. Stressful emotions play a major role in triggering physical illness while exercise and self-care can have a significant impact on our mental health. Finding the right balance of exercise, nutrition, sleep and stress reduction helps to keep us both physically and mentally fit.
Family RelationshipsWicked Local

Parents Forum offering help in meeting mental health crisis

Parents Forum is inviting individual parents and community leaders to create local chapters and requests inquiries by June 1, Global Day of Parents. Parents Forum offers help in meeting the serious and widely reported mental health crisis that the pandemic has created. Parents, along with others in parenting roles, children and teens especially need greater emotional support now.
Kern County, CABakersfield Now

Art in the Park mixes mediums to promote mental health awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A fun Mother’s Day weekend event is happening on the Panorama bluffs. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is holding its first-ever Art in the Park series. The event is in partnership with local muralist group Creative Crossing. “The whole theme of the event is tools...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Community Psychiatry And MindPath Care Centers Unite To Create Leading Clinically-Driven National Mental Health Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Psychiatry Management, LLC , a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced the acquisition of MindPath Care Centers. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share the same vision: to provide comprehensive and individualized outpatient mental health treatment services to the patients who need it most, and to expand patient access to evidence-based, high quality mental health care across the United States. The union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers dramatically expands and strengthens the reach of each organization, more than doubling the number of mental health care provider locations to 70+ offices and bringing the combined number of clinicians to more than 350. Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services.
Mental Healthnny360.com

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center promotes May as Mental Health Month

OGDENSBURG — May is National Mental Health Month, and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is taking this opportunity to raise awareness of trauma and its impact on children, families, and our communities’ physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Mental health is an essential piece of a person’s overall health. With proper treatment and...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center adding evening hours, expanding clinical staff

The Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center is expanding its hours and clinical staff to better keep pace with community demand, the center announced Thursday. Starting June 1, the center, 200 Maine St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It is currently open from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with no evening hours.
Mental HealthJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Taking steps to support mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our...
KidsWorld Health Organization

WHO and UNICEF launch new tools for the promotion of adolescent mental health

The Helping Adolescents Thrive Toolkit, launched today, provides programmatic guidance for people working in the health, social services, education and justice sectors on how to implement strategies for adolescent mental health promotion and protection. The Toolkit covers the legal foundations required for such programmes to succeed, the features of environments that are conducive to the well-being of adolescents, what support should be provided to parents and other caregivers, and psychosocial interventions that work. Tools to guide implementation and examples of programmes already introduced in countries to benefit adolescents, or specific groups of vulnerable adolescents, are described.
Mental HealthInverse

Mental health: 4 strategies to build resilience in your family

One in five teens has a parent with a mental illness such as anxiety or depression. These teens are at greater risk of developing a mental illness themselves. And while they may be familiar with the day-to-day behavioral changes of their family member, they often don’t have access to accurate mental health information that can empower them and increase their ability to respond to mental illness stigma.
Barton, VTCaledonian Record-News

NEK Community Groups Demand Help For Mental Health Crisis

BARTON — Community organizers “are gravely concerned” about the lack of access to mental health care services in Barton and the rest of the Northeast Kingdom and are asking the state government to step in. Leaders of Northeast Kingdom Organizing (NEKO), a coalition of community and faith-based organizations, announced Monday...