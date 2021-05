Scouting Report: This vacuum has its own way to clean itself, which in my opinion, is pretty incredible. I have a confession to make: I don’t like dust and dirt. But the only thing I hate more than dust and dirt is cleaning dust and dirt. There are several air purifiers throughout my home that run 24/7 in the hope that they’ll attract and capture some of the dust. However, I also know that I need to dust and vacuum as well – and that Swiffer Sweeper can only do so much. Plus, even wearing gloves, it seems that I’m getting dirty when I take the dusters off the handle. I still hate cleaning, but the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum makes my least favorite chore much easier.