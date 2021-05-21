newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Weekly: Black students bear heavy loan debt in Wisconsin

By Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 21 hours ago
Drown in debt or drop out?; plan to remove PFAS in Marinette OK’d; Catholic priest abusers revealed; Wausau ‘community for all,’ but Marathon County not on board. Of note: This week we highlight the launch of Wisconsin Watch’s Color of Money series, which examines the exclusionary policies and other reasons why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done to narrow the gap. The series was written by University of Wisconsin-Madison students in an investigative reporting class taught by Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall. Reporter Alyssa Huglen found that Black students in Milwaukee and nationwide take on greater debt than white students, have higher default rates and are less likely to earn a degree. “I’ve seen several students who have had to drop out because they might not have had that last little bit of money for tuition or they might have fallen on hard times,” said Victoria Pryor, a student services program manager for UW-Milwaukee’s Black Student Cultural Center. “They may get their degree but still have $40,000 to $50,000 in student loans to repay. That’s the worst thing — to have that much money to pay back, and you still don’t have that degree.”

