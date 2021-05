SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Crecolto Inc. proudly releases its NFT Digital Assets Trading Platform MOI (MOI: MyOwnItem.com). MOI is a NFT (Non-fungible Token) digital asset business platform which is gaining attention from all around the world lately. MOI is not limited to the digital asset trading like the other platforms, but it covers the larger concept of assets such as physical artwork, sound source, and limited edition of all kinds by minting an NFT out of the assets to maximize the synergy between a physical and digital world and activate substantial digital asset trading business.