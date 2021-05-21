Knockout City is a Stupidly Fun Multiplayer Experience That Takes Dodgeball to the Next Level

Is gaming nothing more than an escape from our real-world problems? Do we truly have nothing to gain from it? Is it a dangerous addiction?. For a while now, it was as if I had no real reason to turn on my PlayStation 4. From all the latest releases, there were none that truly piqued my interest. Besides, I was so busy with my daily life, which comprises going to work, attending classes, and chores, that even if I found an interesting game to play, I simply wouldn’t have the time to fit it into my schedule!