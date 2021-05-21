Knockout City is a Stupidly Fun Multiplayer Experience That Takes Dodgeball to the Next Level
With games like Splatoon and Ninjala creating fun multiplayer battle experiences, the genre is just waiting for something new to hit the scene. However, it’s tough to break through when there are already established IPs and large player bases in the space. Where many have tried and failed, developer Velan Studios is stepping up with Knockout City. This unique take on multiplayer gameplay and dodgeball gives players an over-the-top experience that I found quite enjoyable.noisypixel.net