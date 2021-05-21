3 things to know Friday

U.S. Senator Patty Murray is running for reelection in 2022. Along with the announcement, Murray released this video. “The last four years—and especially the last one—have been so hard on people across our state, and I’ve fought every day to get relief into the hands of the people who need it—getting vaccines into arms, helping schools reopen safely, supporting our small businesses, and getting relief directly to our families,” Murray said in the video. “And I believe that now, with a Democratic majority and the White House, we’ve got an opportunity to move forward on the issues that I hear about every day when I’m talking to people in our state and making sure that workers and families—not those at the very top—come first in that other Washington.”