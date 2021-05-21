newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

3 things to know Friday

Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Only one representative from Washington state voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Idaho representatives were split on the vote. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Russ Fulcher, R-ID, both voted against the investigative commission. As the push to get...

www.krem.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Spokane, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Cathy Mcmorris Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washingtonians#Riverfront Park#Spokane Traffic Map#Weather Forecast#Vaccinations Cards#Idaho Representatives#Masks#Basketball Courts#R Wa#R Id#Floods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Costco
News Break
Politics
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

How to prepare for wildfire smoke

The 2021 wildfire season is here and fires are already starting to pick up across the west coast. And (as we all know) where there's fire, there's smoke. The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency collects data from the region all year. Right now they're looking at the numbers gathered from last year to prepare for what will come next.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Lots of rain chances, but not much rain for Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It looks like an oxymoron, Spokane's 7-day forecast has chances for rain nearly every single day. Yet the total forecasted rainfall is close to nothing. What's happening is that small waves of energy from the jet stream is causing a slightly unsettled weather pattern across the Pacific Northwest. However, due to the lack of deep atmospheric moisture and the result of our topography is preventing any significant or widespread rainfall from forming for the region.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Coeur D'alene, IDPosted by
KREM2

Kootenai Health sees spike in COVID-19 patients

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is seeing a spike in COVID-19 patients, with almost double the amount of people needing care for the virus as compared to just a week ago, according to Kootenai Health officials. As of Wednesday morning, 27 people were hospitalized at Kootenai Health because of...
Grand Coulee, WAPosted by
KREM2

Laser light show returns to Grand Coulee Dam in May 2021

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) announced on Wednesday that the "One River, Many Voices" laser light show at Grand Coulee Dam will return on Saturday, May 29. Erika Lopez, a spokesperson for USBR, said the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center will reopen on the same...
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Vaccine database: Spokane sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane: 1. 1235 N Post St #200 (509) 392-6965; 2. 12020 N Newport Hwy 509-466-3315; 3. 5601 E Sprague Ave 509-842-0002; 4. 12120 N Division St (509) 465-4433; 5. 400 S Thor St (509) 532-4033; 6. 9414 N Division St (509) 467-6806; 7. 112 N Howard St #115 509-838-1851; 8. 810 E 29th Ave 509-838-3508; 9. 2215a W Wellesley Ave 509-328-7887; 10. 5840 N Division St 509-489-6010; 11. 9120 N Division St 509-464-4480; 12. 12420 N Division St 509-466-1946; 13. 2929 E 29th Ave 509-535-9056; 14. 4514 S Regal St 509-448-9063; 15. 9007 N Indian Trail Rd 509-464-2791; 16. 2509 E 29th Ave 509-532-9182; 17. 14020 E Sprague Ave 509-891-6319; 18. 2507 W Wellesley Ave 509-325-4396; 19. 3919 N Market St 509-482-3480; 20. 902 W Francis Ave 509-327-6114; 21. 933 E Mission Ave 509-482-2089; 22. 1616 W Northwest Blvd 509-327-5010; 23. 3010 E 57th Ave 509-443-6502; 24. 9001 N Indian Trail Rd 509-465-8590; 25. 13606 E 32nd Ave 509-892-3659; 26. 6520 N Nevada St 509-489-5287; 27. 9212 N Colton St 509-464-2173; 28. 2301 W Wellesley Ave 509-327-0404; 29. 1221 S Hayford Rd 509-459-0602;
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Senator Patty Murray to run for reelection in 2022

U.S. Senator Patty Murray is running for reelection in 2022. Along with the announcement, Murray released this video. “The last four years—and especially the last one—have been so hard on people across our state, and I’ve fought every day to get relief into the hands of the people who need it—getting vaccines into arms, helping schools reopen safely, supporting our small businesses, and getting relief directly to our families,” Murray said in the video. “And I believe that now, with a Democratic majority and the White House, we’ve got an opportunity to move forward on the issues that I hear about every day when I’m talking to people in our state and making sure that workers and families—not those at the very top—come first in that other Washington.”