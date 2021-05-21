Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Rotary Club of Longview’s Citizen of the Year recipients, who were responsible for securing and now operating a COVID-19 vaccine hub in Gregg County. The club this week honored state Rep. Jay Dean, President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System Todd Hancock, Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Almost 63,000 vaccines have been administered at the hub at the Longview Fairgrounds since it opened earlier this year. Christus oversees the hub and staffs it along with Longview Fire Department personnel. The importance of the vaccine hub is hard to overstate. The hub provides a central, easy-to-access spot for community members to get vaccinated. That was especially true earlier this year when shots were harder to find. As Dean said during this week’s ceremony, landing the hub was a team effort — something not done enough in Washington, D.C., or even in Austin. “It is very important that we come together as elected officials to make sure good things happen for our community,” he said. We couldn’t agree more and congratulate the award recipients for their work that has benefited the health and safety of their community.