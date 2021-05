Theresa Talley, a scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, looks for ways to reveal to San Diegans our connections to the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay. Much of her research centers around plastic that finds its way from consumers to the local waters. We’ve all heard of the six packs rings and grocery bags polluting the ocean, harming wildlife, and taking thousands of years to break down. But Talley says one type of plastic waste that does not require the awesome forces of nature to be ground down to near-nano sizes is a plastic invention that easily ends up back inside the very households whence it passed en route to open waters: “Micro-beads.”