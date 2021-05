Eagle Pass Independent School District (EPISD) Superintendent Samuel Mijares in an interview with the Eagle Pass Business Journal on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, announced that the local public school district is estimated to receive a total of $69.6 Million in federal funds from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) through the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in three installments of $4.6 Million, $19 Million, and $46 Million.