newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

On Gardening: Shadowland Autumn Frost is a heart-humping hosta

By Henry J.
Daily Republic
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShadowland Autumn Frost is an award-winning hosta that will stop you in your tracks. Recently I posted a photo and called it a heart-thumping hosta. One of my Facebook followers said something rather meaningful: “You will love it Norman, I have 300 assorted hostas!”. That statement says it all —...

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Home Gardening#Flower Garden#Autumn Leaves#Tribune News Service#The Garden Guy#Shadowland Etched Glass#Columbus#First Frost#Hosta Champions#Gardening Heaven#Hostas#Lavender Purple Blooms#Gardeners#Watering#Growing Impatiens#Big Leaved Hydrangeas#Soprano Impatiens#Love#Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
GardeningThe Mountaineer

5 tips for taking care of rose bushes

Roses can easily become the star of your garden. While the climbing varieties are tricky to care for, rose bushes present less of a challenge. Here are some tips for taking care of them. 1. Water them sufficiently. Roses need to be watered on a regular basis, especially in the...
AnimalsHammond Daily Star

Bird baths, feeders, seating enhance Martinos' garden

Barbara and Francis Martino, 14477 Wadesboro Road, received the May Garden of the Month honors from the Gardenettes. Their grounds are alive with blooming roses, amaryllis, phlox and many other eye-catching blossoms. Marilyn Wright, garden of the month chairman, remarked on the many objects of yard art that made the...
GardeningHello Magazine

Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's garden is breathtaking - take a look

Landscape designer and TV personality Adam Frost is passionate about gardens, so it makes sense that his own one is just stunning!. The Gardeners' World presenter often films in his gorgeous three-acre backyard in Lincolnshire which he filmed in a clip for Instagram. Watch him take a tour around the beautiful plants and scenery below...
Agriculturedailyhive.com

Purchase edible flowers and plants next week at Rainier Beach

Shop the Puget Sound’s largest selection of organically, sustainably, and locally grown vegetables at the Tilth Alliance’s May Edible Plant Sale at Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands. From May 7 to 14, the farm will be selling all sorts of fruits and veggies, culinary herbs, edible flowers, pollinator plants,...
GardeningHerald-Times

In the Garden

Last week, I encouraged readers to remember their mothers with flowers. I pray that many of you have done so and, therefore, I will use this space this week to help the mothers keep those flowers going. Those of you who received cut flowers know that the life of such...
Gardeningrealtor.com

Pet-Friendly Flowers and Herbs To Safely Grow in Your Garden (and What To Avoid)

Selecting plants for your garden requires a certain amount of planning, but if you’re a dog or cat owner, you may have to dig a bit deeper. Since many four-legged friends are known to enjoy running freely through your outdoor space, digging around in gardens or sampling the plants, you’ll want to make sure your yard is filled with pet-friendly flowers, herbs, and other types of foliage.
Gardeningwomansday.com

25 Best Gardening Gifts for the Plant People in Your Life Who Have Everything

Gardening is not only an enjoyable hobby, but often a point of pride for those who have been gifted with the green thumb. So if you have a beloved gardener in your life, chances are they're very excited to share their progress with you (and the world), whether that’s through posting on social media, giving backyard tours, or best of all, by sharing the fruits of their labor with friends, family, and loved ones. And because it’s so easy to spot an avid gardener, you'll know just what type of present to buy them when the occasion calls for it.
GardeningPosted by
DFW Community News

The Best Fairy House Garden Kits for Kids

These fairy garden kits are some of the cutest kids gardening kits we have seen in a long time! They are inspiring whimsical ideas that get kids excited about gardening. If you don’t have room for an outside garden this summer, or even if you do and want to try something new, you can build a fairy garden with your kids.
GardeningPosted by
TheConversationAU

These 3 tips will help you create a thriving pollinator-friendly garden this winter

The busy buzz of pollinating bees is a sound most of us associate with summer. If you live in temperate regions of Australia, you may start to notice fewer insects as the weather gets colder. Across most of the continent, however, some flower-visiting insects are active all year round – and some are more common in cooler months. Planting winter-blooming flowers is a great way to support beneficial garden insects. Now is the perfect time to start planning your pollinator-friendly winter garden. Flowers are an important source of food for insects such as bees, butterflies, wasps and hoverflies. Sugary nectar is an...
GardeningPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I’m Getting Into Gardening This Spring Thanks to This Kit from Bloomscape

Scouting Report: Instead of buying outdoor plants, this easy to put together gardening kit helps you grow your own. You might say I have a black thumb. Everything I touch dies, at least when it comes to plants. I’ve attempted indoor plants, but really, my partner is in charge (I cannot be trusted). I’m excited for spring, though. My backyard needs some serious work and we’re hoping to grow some plants but instead of starting with seeds (and praying they root) or just buying fully grown plants and planting them, I've decided to grow something myself. Bloomscape, one of our favorite plant delivery services, launched a line of Bloom Kits, and after getting one in March to test out, I’m excited to say, even I can grow something incredible with them.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
AnimalsWilson County News

Take a summer break from bird feeding

Q. Why do you quit feeding the birds on May 1 each year? They seem eager for the seeds and suet, plus they have the young birds to care for. A. If I stop feeding seeds and suet in the summer it pleases my pest control contractor because the rodents do not have the extra food to rely on. I continue to provide water and hummingbird sugar water. I also believe that the food produced by the plants in the landscape does a better job of meeting the birds’ needs in the summer.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
GardeningL'Observateur

Roses are lovely this year

Maybe it’s just anecdotal but, after such a harsh winter, but either we’ve forgotten what happens every spring, or the roses actually do seem fuller and prettier this year. At least those that thrive in Mississippi’s harsh climate do. In my dogged quest for having something flowering, edible, and with...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.