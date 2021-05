We've been sharing all the information we can regarding the fire that broke out over the weekend (Sunday) in Bass River. Firefighters and first responders were on the scene, battling the blaze that claimed over six hundred acres of the pinelands in a matter of hours. When we first commented on what was going on, the fire wasn't nearly as big. In fact, it had only consumed a few acres at that point. However, as the hours passed, the fire spread further and further into the woods.