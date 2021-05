Colombians gathered in Valencia, Spain to protest the government in Bogotá. Photo: Playback / Twitter. This Saturday (8), Colombians from all over the world joined the protests that have been recorded in the capital Bogotá since the end of April. The protests began in reaction to the government’s proposed tax reform and are now gaining new space with Colombian migrant groups protesting in the United States and Europe. Non-governmental organizations have left 26 dead and more than 540 missing since April 28.