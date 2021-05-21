newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer, BioNTech make huge pledge to address COVID vaccine inequality

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) pledged on Friday to deliver 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations this year and another 1 billion next year, the boss of Pfizer said.

The pledge could significantly address the unequal distribution across the world of COVID-19 vaccines, which have so far been sold disproportionately more to richer countries.

"Pfizer and BioNTech are pledging to provide 2 billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months," Albert Bourla told a global health summit.

Bourla said that low-income countries would be offered the vaccines at cost, while middle-income nations would pay about half the price of wealthier nations, which are estimated to have paid around 20 dollars per dose.

"We expect to provide 1 billion of these doses to low- and middle-income countries this year. And we pledge to deliver another 1 billion doses to these countries in 2022," Bourla said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Pledge#Global Inequality#Biontech#Low Income Countries#Covid 19 Vaccines#Poorer Nations#Middle Income Countries#Middle Income Nations#Wealthier Nations#Richer Countries#Pfe N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pfizer-BioNTech Pledges 2 Billion Doses to Poor Nations

U.S. and German vaccine partners Pfizer-BioNTech on Friday pledged a total of 2 billion doses of their vaccine to low- and middle-income nations as part of a global effort to close the vaccine gap between rich and poor nations. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla made the announcement on behalf...
WorldPosted by
AFP

IMF vows pandemic recovery, as vaccine firms pledge billions of doses

The IMF on Friday proposed a $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to expand immunisation drives around the world, while vaccine firms pledged to supply billions of doses to poorer nations by the end of next year. The pledges came as Spain said it would open its border to all vaccinated travellers next month, offering hope that Europe's tourism season could bounce back after suffering a battering last year. But elsewhere in Latin America, the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc as the continent's number of deaths climbed toward the grim one million milestone. And the World Health Organization (WHO) said the official death toll from the pandemic could be two to three times higher than official statistics suggest.
Public Healththeglobepost.com

EU Opens Global G20 Summit With Pledge of 100 Million Covid Vaccines

The EU pledged Friday to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries, kicking off a global summit on how to recover from the pandemic — and avoid a new one. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the...
WorldWorld Health Organization

G20 leaders boost support of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator but urgent and immediate action is needed to maintain momentum

World leaders today met at the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Commission and Italy as part of its G20 presidency, to adopt an agenda to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop and endorse a Rome Declaration of principles, at a time when the virus is surging and spreading uncontrollably in many parts of the world.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
KRMG

Vaccine makers pledge 2.3B doses to less wealthy nations

ROME — (AP) — A global health summit that underlined the growing disparity between rich and poor countries during the pandemic closed Friday with pledges by pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year. Italian Premier Mario Draghi, host...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pharma Firms, G20 Leaders Pledge Vaccines For Poorer Nations

Coronavirus vaccine producers promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit Friday, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries. [nL5N2N83AQ]. The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our...
Medical & BiotechFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Covid vaccine profits mint 9 new pharma billionaires

Covid-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared. Topping the list of new billionaires are Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, which has produced a vaccine with Pfizer. Both CEOs are now worth around $4 billion, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a campaign group that includes Oxfam, UNAIDS, Global Justice Now and Amnesty International.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine slightly less effective against variant found in India, CEO tells FT

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday. He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Latin America Passes 1 Million Covid Deaths As IMF Proposes $50 Bn Plan

Latin America and the Caribbean passed one million coronavirus deaths on Friday as the IMF proposed a $50 billion plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global immunization drives. Since the coronavirus was first detected in Latin America in Sao Paulo in late February 2020, AFP has recorded over...
WorldThe Guardian

IMF pushes G20 states to back $50bn global mass vaccination drive

Wealthy nation backing for a $50bn (£35bn) mass global vaccination drive could provide a $9tn boost to the world economy, the head of the International Monetary Fund has said. Putting pressure on the G7 countries ahead of their summit in Cornwall, England, next month, Kristalina Georgieva said richer nations would...
IndustryGephardt Daily

Gavi agrees to purchase 200M Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

May 21 (UPI) — Gavi, the vaccine alliance, signed an advance purchase agreement for 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. The supply of the single-dose vaccine will be available to self-financing and Gavi COVAX eligible participants, according to a statement...
PharmaceuticalsIFLScience

A 12-Week Gap In Jabs Significantly Boosts Immune Response From Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK government took a gamble by changing the interval between the two COVID-19 vaccination doses needed, from the trial-tested three weeks to the untested 12-week gap, allowing for more people to have the first dose. The approach allowed a faster immunization of at-risk people, giving them some level of immunity but new research suggests this decision may have had an unexpected positive effect: it made the immune response more intense.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Africa hampered: WHO

Brazzaville [Congo], May 21 (ANI): Africa's rollout of coronavirus vaccines is being undermined by supply shortages and financial difficulties, the African regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. "While limited supplies of doses are hampering the large-scale rollout of vaccines, funding for operational costs is also...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Harsh Vardhan calls for transparency in Global Health

New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI): Stating that a threat in any region can turn into a grave challenge for all in less time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took a strong note to build not only resilient but also transparent global health systems that are quick in identifying the emerging health threats and directing an international response to contain them addressing all current and future challenges.