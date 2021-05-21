newsbreak-logo
Virginia man linked to overdose death in Nags Head pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norfolk, Virginia man pleaded guilty May 14 to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and heroin and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia. According to court documents, Christopher McKinley Barnes, 36, sold...

