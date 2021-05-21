What exactly do the Carolina Panthers have at QB in 2021?

How are the Carolina Panthers looking at quarterback after an eventful offseason period that came with yet another big change?. The Carolina Panthers saw enough from Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 to determine he wasn’t going to be part of their long-term plans. Last year’s marquee free-agent signing was inconsistent at best under center during his first year with the franchise and his 0-8 record on game-winning or tying drives proved to be the final nail in his coffin.