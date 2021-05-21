newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What exactly do the Carolina Panthers have at QB in 2021?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHow are the Carolina Panthers looking at quarterback after an eventful offseason period that came with yet another big change?. The Carolina Panthers saw enough from Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 to determine he wasn’t going to be part of their long-term plans. Last year’s marquee free-agent signing was inconsistent at best under center during his first year with the franchise and his 0-8 record on game-winning or tying drives proved to be the final nail in his coffin.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bridgewater#Coffin#American Football#Quarterback#The Carolina Panthers#Abbie Parr Getty Images#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Why the Carolina Panthers social media team is NFL’s best by far

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers statue. While there is some work to do on the field where the Carolina Panthers are concerned, their social media team is already the NFL’s best by a considerable margin. It might take a little bit of time for the Carolina Panthers to...
NFLchatsports.com

Grading Panthers position groups on defense after the 2021 draft

How are the Carolina Panthers looking on the defensive side of the football following an entertaining 2021 NFL Draft for the franchise?. It’s been an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build in Year 2 of Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach. They’ve been extremely active both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft bringing in the right quality to the organization that might see them become a playoff contender if everything clicks into place right away.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Daviyon Nixon agrees to four-year contract with Carolina Panthers

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, former Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has agreed to a four-year contract with the franchise. On Thursday, Carolina announced that Nixon is the second-member of its 11-man draft class to agree to terms. Nixon...
NFLenquirerjournal.com

Panthers have 6 games against teams that made the playoffs last season

The Carolina Panthers’ 2021-22 football schedule has been released by the NFL. After playing a 16-game regular season schedule for 42 years, the league has expanded its schedule to 17 games in the upcoming season. Carolina’s schedule includes six games against opponents that made the playoffs last season, and four...
NFLchatsports.com

Teddy Bridgewater says Panthers didn’t practice ‘much’ redzone, 2-minute offense

Teddy Bridgewater had a lot to say about his year in Carolina and his time spent with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The former Panthers quarterback spoke to the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. On the show, Bridgewater described his positive relationship with coordinator Joe Brady, taking responsibility for his own failures, and what the Panthers offense can focus on for next year.
NFLNewsday

Jets to open 2021 NFL schedule against Carolina Panthers and former QB Sam Darnold

It will be the Jets' new franchise quarterback versus the former one in Week 1. The Jets open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Carolina where rookie Zach Wilson figured to make his NFL debut against Sam Darnold. The Jets traded Darnold, who spent three years as their quarterback, to Carolina in April when they decided that Wilson would be their choice with the No. 2 pick in this draft.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Carolina Panthers Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game By Difficulty

The Carolina Panthers schedule is set for 2021, which means it’s time for a schedule breakdown. The Panthers ended the 2020 season with a 5-11 record in year one of the Matt Rhule era. A season full of promise faded down the stretch as Carolina started 3-2 and then only won two of their final 11 games.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Earlier this week, former Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expressed his feelings on how things were handled/ran during his time in Carolina on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson. Matt Rhule responded to Teddy's comments. The 2021 schedule was released Wednesday night detailing when...
NFLchatsports.com

5 Panthers players who could become nice surprises in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers players could end up becoming nice surprises in 2021 with a little more progression this offseason?. There is quiet confidence surrounding the Carolina Panthers as they gear up for a crucial preparation period ahead of the 2021 season. It’s been a busy offseason in terms of player comings and goings, which has seen some eye-catching individuals come into the organization and plenty of deadwood shipped out who weren’t pulling their weight.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

See Where the Panthers Sit in Strength of Schedule

Last week, the NFL released the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams. Monday morning, the NFL released a tweet that showed the difficulty of each team's schedule based on opponents winning percentage from the 2020 season. For the Carolina Panthers, they check in with the 7th easiest schedule in the...
NFLchatsports.com

4 key takeaways from the Panthers 2021 schedule release

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Matt Rhule. What were the key takeaways from the official schedule release for the Carolina Panthers as they look to make a bigger impact in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers now have their fixture dates for the 2021 season after the NFL formally published their schedule...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Ranking the Panthers' Opponents by Difficulty

Last Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers' schedule was released. Today, we look at the difficulty of the schedule and rank each opponent based on how challenging that team will be for the Panthers. Note: This is not ranking the degree of difficulty for each game, which is why only 14 are...
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Teddy Bridgewater criticizes Panthers' practice habits

During an appearance on the CBS Sports podcast "All Things Considered," former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater criticized the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff for their practice plans. According to Bridgewater, the Panthers didn't spend much time practicing red zone or two-minute drills last season. With first-year head coach Matt Rhule...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Top 5 Most Interesting Games on Panthers' 2021 Schedule

The Carolina Panthers are set to head into year two under head coach Matt Rhule after going 5-11 in 2020. Wednesday night, the NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams, and for the Panthers, there are a ton of games that pop out immediately and grab your attention. Today...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLnsjonline.com

Plenty of reunion games on Panthers 2021 schedule

The Carolina Panthers will play their first 17-game regular season schedule in the 2021 season, and it includes plenty of reunion games. The Panthers open the year with a game against their new quarterback’s old team, then face their old quarterback and coach in a three-week November stretch. The team...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers Sign Safety Delano Hill

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran safety Delano Hill after working out with the team this weekend. Hill was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017 out of Michigan and played a limited role on the Seattle defense over the last four years. He spent the majority of his reps on special teams but with the lack of depth that Carolina has at safety, he will have every opportunity to earn a solidified role on Phil Snow's defense.