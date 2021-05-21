Steelers Listing Tre Norwood As Safety On Site’s Roster

We’re mere hours away from the 2021 NFL draft, and the only certainty at this point is that Trevor Lawrence will be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first overall selection. A contingent of six Oklahoma alumni, headlined by center Creed Humphrey and defensive end Ronnie Perkins, will represent the Sooners in this year’s festivities. Humphrey and Perkins both hope to hear their names called on Day 1, and all expectations are that both players will be off the draft board by the halfway point of Day 2 at the earliest. Rhamondre Stevenson, Adrian Ealy and Tre Brown are all safe bets as Day 3 picks, and Stevenson could very well creep into the back end of the third round. Tre Norwood is the wild card, as he’s considered a fringe draftee who may or may not find an NFL home on draft day.