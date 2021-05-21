newsbreak-logo
Steelers Listing Tre Norwood As Safety On Site’s Roster

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s impossible to gauge precisely what this means for the roster at this time of year — frankly, it is quite possibly nothing — but I felt it worth at least passing along to note that the Pittsburgh Steelers are listing rookie seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood as a safety on the roster from the team website.

