Feds signal crackdown on cryptocurrency after volatile week

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are turning up the heat on cryptocurrency, signaling a crackdown could be coming after several days of volatility in the sector. Fed chair Jerome Powell said in a rare video message posted Thursday that cryptocurrencies, which have grown to have a market cap...

