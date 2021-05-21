Go read this feature on the 2011 RSA hack that redefined cybersecurity

The idea that would become the world’s wittiest cybersecurity report was born in the mind of Wade Baker, then a Security Risk Management consultant at a forgotten firm called Cybertrust. It was the mid-aughts, Baker recalls, when he overheard one of the firm’s incident responders talking about patterns he kept uncovering during breach investigations. That’s when it occurred to Baker that the firm’s investigative arm might have access to the exact information he felt was lacking in the cybersecurity industry. Why not use Cybertrust’s incident responders to collect data on the x’s and o’s of cyber intrusions?