Theme parks aim to keep visitors safe — and screaming

By Andrea Sachs
Washington Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs theme park season approaches, roller-coaster enthusiasts living through the pandemic most likely have questions, starting with: Is it still possible to scream with abandon while hurtling through the air at whiplash speeds if you’re wearing a mask? After a recent day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, I can assure them that a piece of fabric does not muffle shrieks. I heard aahs on Griffon’s 205-foot drop and whoas on Alpengeist’s multiple inversions and even released a few oh jeezes of my own while free-falling on Verbolten.

