'Drag Race' star Trixie Mattel gets Discovery+ renovation series 'Trixie Motel'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 20 hours ago
May 21 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel is heading to Discovery+ for a new renovation series titled Trixie Motel.

Trixie Motel will follow Mattel as she renovates a rundown motel located in Palm Springs, Calif., that she invested in using her life savings.

Mattel will be joined by her boyfriend and co-owner, David, along with other helpers as they tackle a commercial kitchen, pool area and seven themed motel rooms.

The series, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes and come to the streaming service in 2022.

"I can't wait to give this run-down motel the facelift it so desperately needs. With help from my most famous celebrity friends, we're going to create the glossiest Drag motel of your wildest-fever-dreams," Mattel said in a statement.

Mattel competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7. She returned for All Stars Season 3, which she won. She has her own makeup line, Trixie Cosmetics, and has released three country albums.

She additionally stars in Wow Presents Plus series UNHhhh, digital series I Like to Watch with fellow Drag Race alum Katya Zamolodchikova. The duo co-wrote New York Times bestseller Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood.

Mattel, in February, purchased an LGBTQ bar in Milwaukee named This Is It!. She will

in Crank Yankers.

